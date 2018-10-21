Here’s where you can see President Trump when he comes to Southern Illinois

President Donald Trump will be coming to Murphysboro on Saturday, Oct. 27, to campaign for Mike Bost for Congress, according to the Republican candidate’s team.
Details of the president’s visit to Southern Illinois were released by Bost’s campaign on Sunday. Though initial reports said the visit would come to the Carbondale-area, details from Bost’s team said the rally will be held at Southern Illinois Airport at Hangar 6 on 605 Flightline Road in Murphysboro.
The rally will start at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 4 p.m. Tickets are available at donaldjtrump.com.
Bost, R-Murphysboro, is running for re-election to the House of Representatives in the Illinois 12th Congressional District against Democratic nominee Brendan Kelly.
According to recent polls, Kelly trails Bost by only 1 percentage point and has brought in $1.1 million for fundraising in the third quarter, doubling Bost’s total of about $552,000.
The 2018 general election is Nov. 6.
