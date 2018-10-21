Illinois State Police responding to two separate accidents on I-55 near Hamel

Illinois State Police were attending to two separate accidents on southbound Interstate 55 near Hamel late Sunday afternoon.
Around 4:30 p.m., police were called to a five-car crash involving a tractor trailer at mile marker 26, in a construction zone, an ISP dispatcher said.
Just a few minutes later, another accident was reported on the same stretch of road at mile marker 24, KMOV reported.
The dispatcher said there was partial roadblocks in the southbound lanes of I-55 and did not know when they would be reopened.
It is unknown if there were any injuries.
ISP was called to another crash in the construction zone last Thursday. That accident also involved a tractor trailer.
Check back to bnd.com for more on this developing story.
