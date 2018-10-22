Here’s where you can get a free Mega Millions ticket for a chance to win $1.6 billion

The Illinois Lottery is handing out free tickets at a metro-east grocery store Tuesday ahead of the Mega Millions drawing.
Lottery officials will be at the Schnucks at 501 Beltline Road in Collinsville from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, where they will be giving out 1,600 tickets in a ticket grab machine.
The Mega Millions drawing, for at least 1.6 billion, will be at 10 p.m Tuesday.
Players must be at least 18 years old.
Previous free ticket giveaways have been held in Springfield and Rockford.
