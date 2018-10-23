Where to watch the 12th Congressional District debate tonight

In the final planned meeting among the Illinois 12th Congressional District candidates, Mike Bost, Brendan Kelly and Randy Auxier are scheduled to participate in a televised debate.
The debate is being sponsored by The Southern Illinoisian, WSIU and the Belleville News-Democrat. Questions during the debate, which is scheduled to take place at the WSIU studios in Carbondale, will be asked by a panel of journalists.
The debate will be televised on WSIU, the southern Illinois PBS station, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. In the metro-east, it’s Channel 8 on Charter Spectrum cable.
Bost, the Republican incumbent opted out of last week’s debate at Lindenwood University-Belleville.
Bost, who is in his second term, is in a close race with Kelly, the Democratic nominee. Several recent polls ahead of the Nov. 6 election show the Bost is leading Kelly by one percentage point.
However, a poll released by the New York Times on Tuesday had Bost with a larger lead of 48 percent to 39 percent over Kelly. Auxier was not included in the poll.
