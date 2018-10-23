Illinois 12th District Toss-up

The Illinois 12th Congressional District race is expected to be a toss-up election on Nov. 6. The race features U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, Democratic nominee Brendan Kelly, of Swansea, and Green Party nominee Randy Auxier, of Murphsyboro.
Where to watch the 12th Congressional District debate tonight

By Joseph Bustos

jbustos@bnd.com

October 23, 2018 09:36 AM

Carbondale

In the final planned meeting among the Illinois 12th Congressional District candidates, Mike Bost, Brendan Kelly and Randy Auxier are scheduled to participate in a televised debate.

The debate is being sponsored by The Southern Illinoisian, WSIU and the Belleville News-Democrat. Questions during the debate, which is scheduled to take place at the WSIU studios in Carbondale, will be asked by a panel of journalists.

The debate will be televised on WSIU, the southern Illinois PBS station, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. In the metro-east, it’s Channel 8 on Charter Spectrum cable.

Bost, the Republican incumbent opted out of last week’s debate at Lindenwood University-Belleville.

Bost, who is in his second term, is in a close race with Kelly, the Democratic nominee. Several recent polls ahead of the Nov. 6 election show the Bost is leading Kelly by one percentage point.

However, a poll released by the New York Times on Tuesday had Bost with a larger lead of 48 percent to 39 percent over Kelly. Auxier was not included in the poll.

Joseph Bustos: 618-239-2451; @JoeBReporter

