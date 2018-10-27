Supporters, others come out strong to see Trump in Southern Illinois

Many hours before President Donald Trump was scheduled to arrive at Southern Illinois Airport outside of Murphysboro, people were lined up for a rally ahead of the Nov. 6 election wearing their “Make America Great Again” hats, Trump T-shirts and “Bost for Congress” shirts.
There were chants of “Build the Wall,” “Lock her up,” and “USA” as people waited ahead of the president’s speech, which was scheduled for 5 p.m., after press time.
Jim Zimmer, 65, of Murphysboro, who owns an aviation insurance company, was first in line for the rally. He spent the night in his office at the airport to be near the front of the line to get in.
“I think this is very important. I don’t care if you are a Democrat, Republican or Independent. It is about Trump, but it is about the office of the president and being respectful,” Zimmer said. “I think it’s a great time for Southern Illinois. I’m sure Donald Trump has never heard of Murphysboro until today.”
Trump on Saturday was scheduled to fly into the Southern Illinois Airport in Murphysboro to campaign with U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, the Southern Illinois Republican seeking re-election.
Trump’s aim was to try to energize voters to get out to vote by Election Day. A spokesman for Bost estimated at least 8,000 people turned up for the rally.
“It’s an amazing thing to have the president,” Bost said. “When he shows up it’s similar to a rock concert, but it has to have a whole lot of security.”
While warming up the crowd, Bost spoke highly about the president.
“He’s a fighter, and he tells the truth and sometimes the truth hurts,” Bost said. “He’s the first president ever to take a reduction in plane size. He isn’t doing it for money. He’s doing it for we the people.”
The party of the sitting president historically has lost ground in the House in midterm elections. Early voter turnout has been higher than previous midterm elections, according to county clerks in St. Clair and Madison County.
The rally came on the same day as a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue, which left 10 people dead.
“We can’t let evil change our life and change our schedule,” Trump told pool reporters in Indianapolis before leaving for Illinois. “You go with a heavy heart, but you go. You don’t want to change your life. You can’t make them important. These are bad people.”
Dena Warren, of Springfield, who worked for AT&T customer service representative before getting laid off after more than 22 years, came to demonstrate ahead of the rally. She is part of Good Jobs Nation, a workers’ rights advocacy organization.
“My message is to bring jobs back to the United States,” Warren said. “We’re not here to protest. We’re here to get a message to him to quit giving money to these big CEOs and big corporations … Quit giving them all these discounts, all these tax credits, because they’re just building their pockets and taking the jobs away.”
Linda King, 68, of Ava, is an accountant at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. She said she came because she supports the president.
“I’m pro-life, he stands behind pro-life, I’m pro-gun and he’s behind that,” King said. “He wants us to be able to have our religion that we want and he wants to secure the borders. I am for all those.”
“I think it’s very great he would come to this small area in support of Mr. Bost. … He is someone he respects, therefore he’s here to support Mike,” King added.
A close election
The election in the Illinois 12th District, listed as leaning Republican by the Cook Political Report, is expected to be close on Nov. 6. Bost faces a challenge from Democratic St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly.
The race had previously been listed as a toss-up as several polls had Bost leading by 1 percentage point. A recent poll by the New York Times had Bost leading by 9 points. The Times did not include Green Party candidate Randy Auxier in the poll.
“(The) response we’re getting has been very good on the street, but we’re going to run like we’re 10 points behind,” Bost said in an interview on Wednesday, a day after the latest New York Times poll was released. “The Green Party has to have some kind of effect on that. You see the polls, but it still doesn’t stop the fact, I’ve been through a lot of these, and it’s a long 14 days.”
Campaigns for both Kelly and Bost, as well as groups supporting the candidates, have flooded television channels with advertisements during the general election season.
Other political attendees
Among those attending the rally was Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner, who is running for re-election and trails double digits in the polls to Democratic nominee J.B. Pritzker. Rauner has to work to gain support from the social conservatives in his party draw closer in the polls.
Earlier in the week Rauner said he hoped to speak to the president about several issues.
“I work with the president. It’s part of the job, work with President Trump. (I) worked with President Obama. I’m going to thank the president. He has helped us tremendously get Medicaid improved and mental health services. His administration is very helpful,” Rauner said.
“And Elaine Chao, the secretary of transportation, is a good friend of mine, but she’s come through with some major grants, money to upgrade our transportation infrastructure. I’m going thank him for that. I’m going to talk about how we can ... work to improve trade agreements and we’re also going to talk about immigration.”
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, a Republican from Taylorville, praised Trump’s efforts to improve unemployment and bring cancer research money to Illinois, as well as signing an opioid treatment bill.
“We are on the front lines to make sure (Minority Leader) Nancy Pelosi never gets the speaker’s gavel again,” Davis told rally attendees.
Davis will also face a Democratic challenger, Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, in a tight congressional race Nov. 6 for the Illinois 13th District.
Libertarian candidate for governor Kash Jackson also planned to be in attendance on Saturday.
“I don’t support the president based on my political preferences,” Jackson said. “I do it based on the fact that it requires a relationship on a state and federal level to address the issues. You can’t put your head in the sand and say, ‘I don’t like this person so I’m not going to work with him at all.’ That’s an ineffective way of leading. Leadership requires setting aside any personal opinions that I have about the president and simply working alongside to find good common sense solutions not only for our state but for our country as well.”
The visit to Murphysboro marks Trump’s second visit to the Illinois 12th District. Trump visited Granite City in July to celebrate the how U.S. Steel brought back 800 jobs to the local steel mill after tariffs on foreign steel went in place.
Bost has been loyal to President Trump since he became the GOP party’s nominee in 2016. To hold onto the seat, Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker Paul Ryan have each headlined fundraisers in the district for Bost. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue also visited the district for a town hall with farmers last Wednesday.
