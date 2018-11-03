Woman says she filed complaint against Democratic county clerk at Dwight Kay’s urging

A Collinsville woman says a Republican candidate for state representative urged her to file a complaint against the Madison County Clerk just days before the Nov. 6 election.
Jean Bedalow said she filed the complaint against Democratic Madison County Clerk Debbie Ming-Mendoza on the advice of Dwight Kay, Republican candidate for the 112th District, two years after she said she and other poll watchers were locked out of the ballot counting process.
Kay, a former state representative, did not immediately return a request for comment. Kay is challenging Democrat incumbent Katie Stuart in a rematch from 2016.
In 2016, Stuart won with 51.6 percent of the vote. Kay received 48.4 percent of the vote. It was a loss for Republicans even though the party gained seats in the state House of Representatives.
The Illinois House Republican Organization initially didn’t want Kay to run again, but he ultimately won the March 2018 primary.
Bedalow served as a poll watcher in the November 2016 elections and claims Ming-Mendoza’s staff closed their office doors so judges and poll watchers couldn’t enter to observe the count.
Bedalow claims she and other poll watchers and judges did not have a chance to observe the process at the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville voting precinct before the counting was completed. Bedalow also says the ballots had been transported to another location so they were unable to monitor the process.
Ming-Mendoza said the claims are untrue and unfounded. Ming-Mendoza is a Democrat running for reelection against Republican candidate Stephen Adler.
In a motion to dismiss the case, Ming-Mendoza says Bedalow failed to identify specific members of the clerk’s staff, how many there were “or even where the alleged staff members were located when random and unnamed election judges and poll watchers were supposedly locked from the defendant’s office.”
Bedalow did not identify specific election judges or poll watchers, Ming-Mendoza said in the complaint. Further, Bedalow did not ever say she personally witnessed any of the alleged actions, the motion to dismiss stated.
“The plaintiff has chosen to wait almost a full two years to raise her alleged questions,” the motion stated.
Associate Judge Tom Chapman ordered a continuation of the case until after the election.
Bedalow said Friday she did not know why she waited to long to file the complaint, but said it was “a slap in the face” to not be able to speak at a hearing before the elections.
Bedalow said she votes Republican a majority of the time.
The next hearing was scheduled for Dec. 19.
The 112th district includes Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Maryville, Collinsville and runs west toward Granite City. The district is mostly in Madison County, with a portion in St. Clair County.
Reporter Joseph Bustos contributed to this article.
