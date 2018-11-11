Light snow, freezing rain expected in several metro-east counties

Those commuting to school and work on Monday should expect some snow, freezing rain and icy roads in the metro-east area.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for St. Clair, Randolph, Monroe and Madison counties on Sunday that is expected to last until 9 p.m. Monday.
The advisory stated residents in those counties can expect mixed precipitation, with light snow that is predicted to change to freezing rain throughout the day. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch of ice are expected.
NWS stated that those driving should plan on slippery road conditions that could be hazardous.
“It only takes a small amount of wintry precipitation to make roads, bridges, sidewalks, and parking lots icy and dangerous,” the advisory stated. “It is often difficult to tell when ice begins to form, so do not be caught off guard.”
Over the weekend, police and emergency responders attended to nearly 75 weather-related crashes in the area.
