Teen’s death follows at least 4 child endangerment cases in 2018 — here’s how they differ

Investigators have so far found “nothing to explain” 14-year-old Emily Hampshire’s death in November.
The Alton teen didn’t receive treatment for diabetes and died from a complication of the condition — not because of poverty or addiction, which has been the case for other local families.
Emily’s mother, 39-year-old Amber L. Hampshire, was charged Thursday with involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment. She is accused of hiding Emily’s diabetes diagnosis from family, from her school and from doctors.
Hampshire turned herself in to police on Dec. 27. She is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 18 for a preliminary hearing.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons told Fox 2 that a social worker at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, where Emily died, reached out to authorities because of Amber Hampshire’s interactions with medical staff.
She told them her daughter had been hospitalized for pneumonia but refused to release Emily’s medical records to them, according to police.
When the staff eventually obtained the documents, they showed Emily had been diagnosed with diabetes in 2013 and was prescribed insulin as a treatment after a February 2018 hospitalization for pneumonia and diabetic ketoacidosis.
Emily would die from diabetic ketoacidosis nine months later at Cardinal Glennon.
“Somebody recognized that something was wrong here and started to reach out and that was what at least allowed us to get to this point to determine that, in fact, Emily’s death was a crime,” Gibbons said to Channel 2.
In a previous interview with the Belleville News-Democrat, Gibbons said that Emily’s death differs from other medical neglect cases.
In the past year, authorities in Madison and St. Clair counties have investigated the deaths and injuries of at least five children and sought charges against their parents.
Their punishments have ranged from prison time to probation, along with drug and alcohol treatment. Some are awaiting sentencing.
Here’s a look at how the circumstances and sentences have differed in the other four child endangerment cases.
Mental illness, alcoholism combine to fill a home with trash
Timothy and Amy Elkins, both 35 at the time, were charged Feb. 1, 2017, with involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment in their 2-month-old son Matthew’s death.
They lived in a trash-filled New Douglas home where most of the family slept on one mattress together. Matthew suffocated on the mattress Jan. 31, 2017.
Timothy Elkins was sentenced Sept. 1, 2017, to six years in prison. Amy Elkins received four years’ probation, along with drug addition treatment, Dec. 18, 2017.
Baby dies with drunk, sleeping parents
Katie Seib, then-28, and Brandon Fisk, then-30, both of Collinsville, were charged July 12, 2018, with child endangerment.
Police said their drinking led to the circumstances that caused the death of their 2-week-old child June 16, 2018.
One of the parents was accused of putting the baby in bed with the other parent, who was sleeping. The child was dead when they woke up the next morning.
Seib and Fisk were each sentenced to 30 months’ probation and drug addiction and alcohol treatment Sept. 4, 2018.
A nameless baby kept in urine-soaked bin
Matthew D. Espino-Tonche, then-21, and Elyssa A. Arellano, then-19, of Shiloh, were charged with aggravated battery and child endangerment on Nov. 21, 2017.
A day earlier, Espino-Tonche brought his infant daughter to Memorial Hospital East, saying he found the baby in a dumpster, according to police. The baby was malnourished and had multiple broken bones in her arms and a deep cut on her leg.
Espino-Tonche’s sentencing and Arellano’s trial are scheduled for 2019.
Child consumes mom’s meth
On Dec. 20, 2018, Ashley N. Parr, 30, was charged with meth possession, reckless conduct and child endangerment.
She is accused of allowing her 2-year-old child to consume meth on Dec. 10, 2018.
She had no pending court appearances as of New Year’s Eve.
Comments