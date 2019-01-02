Hearings for Cahokia electoral objections delayed, again

A hearing on whether Cahokia Mayor Curtis McCall Jr. will stay on the April ballot has been delayed again.
Paul Evans, an attorney for mayoral candidate Donna Ayres, objected to McCall, Village Clerk Richard Duncan and Village Trustee Jeffrey K. Radford sitting on the Cahokia Electoral Board and hearing objections. All three are running for re-election and Ayres has objected to all of their election petitions.
They each would have sat out the individual objections to their own petitions, but not other objections.
“The objections raised by (Ayres) are common to each of these three members of the Municipal Electoral Board who is up for election, and therefore, for any of these three members, of the current Municipal Electoral Board to make a ruling on any the objection petitions would be in essence ruling upon the objections filed against them individually,” Evans wrote in his requesting McCall, Duncan recuse themselves.
Evans and Ayres argued each candidates’ sheets did not have the same heading as required.
So decisions on all 13 objections filed against candidates’ petitions, including those of McCall, Duncan and Radford, are set to be made by St. Clair County Clerk Tom Holbrook, St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly, and a senior village trustee, who is not up for re-election.
Who would be the trustee was not immediately determined.
“The multitude of objections requires that the board be composed of public members that have no interest in any of the offices with relation to which the objector’s petitions have been filed,” St. Clair County Chief Judge Andrew Gleeson wrote in his order.
Cahokia will administer the hearings,and make the needed notifications and postings, but Holbrook said he has requested the hearings be held at the St. Clair County Courthouse because necessary resources are more readily available.
The objection hearings have yet to be scheduled.
