Troy mayor announces intentions to resign, then put them on hold after public outcry

In one day, Troy Mayor Allen Adomite announced his intention to resign and be appointed city clerk, only to put those actions on hold after listening to public outcry at Monday’s council meeting.

In a letter to the Troy City Council on Monday, Adomite said he wished to step down as mayor, stating that holding the position has kept him from spending time with his family and from pursuing his educational goals.

In the letter, Adomite instead asked the council to appoint him to the open city clerk position, which has been vacant since the last city clerk resigned in October 2018. He wrote that he would continue serving out his mayoral term until Jan. 21, even though it was supposed to run until 2021.

Adomite has been mayor of the city since 2013 and was elected to his second term in 2017.

“In the past six years, I have uncompromisingly thrown every bit of myself at the job of Mayor...,” Adomite wrote. “Despite its part-time structure, the job of Mayor is 24/7/365 and has to be balanced with my other employment and family responsibilities.”

At the city council’s first meeting of the year, items on the agenda included “appointment of city clerk” and “acceptance of conditional resignation of the office of mayor.” But before any of that could happen, community members used the public comment portion of the meeting to call Adomite’s ethics into question.

The first to speak was former city council alderwoman Regina Hendrickson, who evoked 65 ILCS 5 of the Illinois Municipal Code, demanding that the open city clerk position be put on a ballot to be decided by voters, and not by the council or mayor.

Hendrickson asked the city council not to take action on appointing or approving anyone for the position, saying she knew of other people who would be interested in running.

DeeAnne Byrne-Scott, a city employee, also spoke at the podium.

“What you’re trying to do is unethical,” Byrne-Scott told Adomite. She accused him of attempting to move from a part-time position as mayor to a full-time, salaried position with government benefits as city clerk.

Byrne-Scott told Adomite that if he planned to step down as mayor, he should not be seeking any other city government positions.

“We elected you to be our mayor,” she said. “Stay in the position we elected you to be in.”

In his letter to council members concerning resignation, Adomite stated he planned on spending more time with his wife and 9-year-old daughter and pursuing more educational steps in his study of public administration. Adomite already has a master’s degree in public administration and policy analysis.

Adomite stated in his letter that he chose to seek the office of city clerk because it is a “more regimented position,” with a predictable schedule and lesser public profile.

Following the heated discussion only 30 minutes into the meeting, Adomite decided to pull the appointment and resignation acceptance items off the city council’s agenda, saying the council will table them for next week.

“I’ve always tried to listen,” he said regarding his decision to bump the items. “So tonight, I’m going to listen.”

When asked by the BND if he still intended to resign or seek the city clerk position, Adomite declined to comment.

A Troy native, Adomite has previously served as an alderman and mayor pro-tempore and spent at least 15 years working in local, state and federal government before being elected to his second term.