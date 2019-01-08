Family seeks answers as they grieve son after fatal shooting in O’Fallon

The mother and father of the 24-year-old man shot and killed in O’Fallon a week ago are looking for answers.

Henry Lockett Sr. says as the family prepares to lay Matthew Lockett to rest they are grieving deeply over the violent nature of his death and want to know why someone took his life.





“I am waiting for the investigation to end so I can finally get some closure,” he said.

Lockett Sr. said he got the news of his son’s death from the police.

“They came here (his house) and showed me his picture. They asked me if he was my son. I told them yes. Then, they told me what happened. I had to sit down for a few minutes,” Lockett said.

Lockett Sr. said his son woke up at their and was here most of the day on the day he was killed.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said Lockett’s death was the result of a gun shot wound to the chest and he was pronounced at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital on Dec. 30. He was shot at 1713 West Highway 50 Lot 47.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated immediately.

Matthew Lockett

But, as of Friday the Major Case Squad was disbanded and the murder investigation handed over to the O’Fallon Police Department, O’Fallon Police Lt. Kerry Andrews said. Since then, the case has been handed over to the St. Clair County State’s Attorneys office for review.

Lockett Sr. said Matthew Locket, his youngest son, graduated from Collinsville High School in 2012. The 24-year-old man had a son and a daughter.





Lockett Sr. also said his son was a rapper and was pretty good at “spitting out verse rhymes”.

“My baby boy could make you laugh. He could be quiet and he could be the life of the party,” he said.

Lockett Sr. remembered his son beaming with pride as he told him about videos he had just made at a studio.

“He was proud of his work and I was proud of him,” Lockett Sr. said.

Elizabeth Lockett Pittman cried as she spoke about her son and what a huge void the family is dealing with as a result of his death.

She said Matthew sent her a text her on Dec. 29th and she replied. When she didn’t hear back from him, she started wondering why.

Pittman then received four urgent messages about her son’s death.

Lockett’s mother believes the person responsible for his death was someone he trusted.

“We love our son very much. We want to get to the bottom of this. (Matthew) was a good son, a good father, just a wonderful person,” Pittman said. “He was too good to get what he got. He had so much to live for. We have to find out why this happened to him. He was my golden child. He will never be forgotten. We will always love him and we want him to rest in peace.”

Funeral Arrangements for Lockett are being handled by Serenity Funeral Home.

A viewing is scheduled for Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a funeral at noon.

A GoFundMe page set up by a family friend had raised $2,000 as of Tuesday afternoon to help the family pay funeral and burial expenses.