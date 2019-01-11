Metro-East News

Newspaper delivery may be delayed due to snow

The News-Democrat

January 11, 2019 04:11 PM

Due to the snow storm, expected to bring up to 12 inches of snow to the metro-east, delivery of the Belleville News-Democrat on Saturday and Sunday could be delayed in some areas. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

Please feel free to check out the eEdition, available now, here. The eEdition is an exact digital replica of the printed newspaper, and can be accessed anytime at bnd.com/eedition.

