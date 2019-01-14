Metro-East News

At least one dead in garbage truck versus vehicle accident in Washington County

By Hana Muslic

January 14, 2019 08:12 PM

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)
By
Up Next
Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)
By

A Marissa man has died following a Washington County crash involving the car he was driving and a garbage truck driven by a Sparta woman.

Willie E. Willis, 52, was driving a garbage truck on Monday afternoon when Randall J. Koeller, 51, who was driving a 2011 Chevorlet Avalanche failed to stop at a stop sign and his vehicle was struck by the garbage truck, a news release from the Illinois State Police said.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of County Highway 6 and County Highway 13. According to the release, the eastbound Chevy overturned after being hit by the southbound garbage truck. Both cars ended up in fields south of the intersection.

Koeller was pronounced dead at the scene, the Washington County Coroner’s Office stated in a Facebook post.

Willis was taken to Washington County Hospital in Nashville before being transported to St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis with life-threatening injuries.

Related stories from Belleville News-Democrat

crime

crime

local

Hana Muslic

Hana Muslic has been covering breaking news and crime for the Belleville News-Democrat since August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism and her previous work can be found in The Lincoln Journal-Star and The Kansas City Star.

  Comments  