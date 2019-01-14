At least one dead in garbage truck versus vehicle accident in Washington County

A Marissa man has died following a Washington County crash involving the car he was driving and a garbage truck driven by a Sparta woman.

Willie E. Willis, 52, was driving a garbage truck on Monday afternoon when Randall J. Koeller, 51, who was driving a 2011 Chevorlet Avalanche failed to stop at a stop sign and his vehicle was struck by the garbage truck, a news release from the Illinois State Police said.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of County Highway 6 and County Highway 13. According to the release, the eastbound Chevy overturned after being hit by the southbound garbage truck. Both cars ended up in fields south of the intersection.

Koeller was pronounced dead at the scene, the Washington County Coroner’s Office stated in a Facebook post.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Willis was taken to Washington County Hospital in Nashville before being transported to St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis with life-threatening injuries.