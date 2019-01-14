Crime

Principal of West Frankfort High School charged with driving under the influence

By Hana Muslic

January 14, 2019 06:09 PM

The principal of West Frankfort High School has been placed on administrative leave after he was charged with driving under the influence on Sunday.

Just before 2 a.m., police officers conducted a traffic stop at Buchanan and Washington streets in Benton, the Southern Illinoisan reported. There, they arrested Jory A. Dial, 31, on suspicion of DUI.

Dial reported the incident to the Frankfort Community Unit School District, Superintendent Matt Donkin told the Southern Illinoisan. Donkin said the district is investigating whether or not Dial would be terminated from his position.

Dial started as principal in July 2018 and had been the school’s athletic director before that.

Related stories from Belleville News-Democrat

crime

local

local

Hana Muslic

Hana Muslic has been covering breaking news and crime for the Belleville News-Democrat since August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism and her previous work can be found in The Lincoln Journal-Star and The Kansas City Star.

  Comments  