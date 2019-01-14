Principal of West Frankfort High School charged with driving under the influence

The principal of West Frankfort High School has been placed on administrative leave after he was charged with driving under the influence on Sunday.

Just before 2 a.m., police officers conducted a traffic stop at Buchanan and Washington streets in Benton, the Southern Illinoisan reported. There, they arrested Jory A. Dial, 31, on suspicion of DUI.

Dial reported the incident to the Frankfort Community Unit School District, Superintendent Matt Donkin told the Southern Illinoisan. Donkin said the district is investigating whether or not Dial would be terminated from his position.

Dial started as principal in July 2018 and had been the school’s athletic director before that.