Rain, heavy fog may cause delays during morning commute; snow expected Saturday

The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory for Belleville and the surrounding areas until 10 a.m. Thursday.
The forecast calls for fog and rain before 10 a.m. with a high around 39 degrees. Fog is expected to return around 1 a.m. Friday and continue through 9 a.m.
Cities included in the fog advisory are Alton, Belleville, Cahokia, Centralia, Chester, Columbia, Edwardsville, Farmington, Fulton, Jefferson City, Saint Charles, Saint Louis, Salem, Sparta, Sullivan, Union, Vandalia and Washington.
“St Clair County is now in a position to receive dense fog this morning, however we remain out of the ice region,” St. Clair County Emergency Management officials wrote on Facebook on Thursday morning.
Drivers can expected visibilities of one-quarter mile or less at times.
“A Dense Fog Advisory is issued when dense fog will substantially reduce visibilities, to one-quarter mile or less, resulting in hazardous driving conditions in many areas. Motorists are advised to use caution and slow down, as objects on and near roadways will be seen only at close range,” the advisory stated.
Forecasters are still calling for snow Saturday, beginning around 8 a.m. and resulting in an accumulation of one to three inches.
KMOV reports that coldest temperature of the season is expected on Sunday, when highs will only reach near 20 degrees.
This follows the region’s biggest winter storm in years last weekend. Belleville and Steeleville had 8 inches of snow by Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service St. Louis office. Parts of O’Fallon saw 9 inches of snow. In Missouri, Columbia got 14.5 inches.
