Police release dashboard footage of former U.S. attorney’s DUI arrest on NYE

Police released dashboard footage of former U.S. Attorney Steve Wigginton’s DUI arrest on New Year’s Eve in Edwardsville.

Around 9 p.m. on New Years Eve, Wigginton’s ex-wife called police to tell them he was highly intoxicated and that he’d struck her friend’s car with his silver Jeep earlier, stated an Edwardsville Police Department report obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.

An officer located Wigginton’s car in the parking lot of a Sonic restaurant near the intersection of Plummer Drive and Commerce Drive, the arrest report stated. The officer pulled the Jeep over as it left the parking lot.

The video shows Wigginton attempting to stand with one foot off the ground, at one point almost falling over toward the officer.

Following that sobriety test, the officers bring out a breathalyzer and speak with Wigginton while holding the machine. There is no audio in the video, but the officer ends up returning the breathalyzer to the case without using it.

Wigginton is then handcuffed and taken to a police car. He was issued citations for driving under the influence and improper traffic lane usage.

Wigginton is set to appear in court on Feb. 6. His case will be handled by a special prosecutor, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons previously told the BND.

This is Wigginton’s second DUI charge in two years. He pleaded guilty to a May 2017 incident where his car crashed through a fence off Interstate 55/70.

Before being appointed as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois by U.S. President Barack Obama, Wigginton obtained a $5 million verdict against the Belleville Diocese in a civil case alleging sexual abuse of an altar boy by former priest the Rev. Raymond Kownacki.

While U.S. Attorney, Wigginton prosecuted former St. Clair County Judge Mike Cook, who faced charges for heroin possession, and former Madison County Treasurer Fred Bathon, who was convicted of rigging the auctions of delinquent property taxpayers in order to favor bidders who contributed to his campaign fund.

Wigginton resigned as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois in November 2015.

BND reporter Hana Muslic contributed to this report.