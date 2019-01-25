As government shutdown drags on, Bost says Democrats need to negotiate

As the federal government shutdown hit its 35th day Friday and as air traffic is beginning to be delayed in the northeast, what will bring the impasse to an end remains unclear.
On Thursday, the Senate voted on two measures to reopen the government, one backed by Democrats without $5.7 billion for a southern border barrier, and a Republican plan with money allocated to fund President Donald Trump’s central campaign promise.
The Republican proposal included extended protections for immigrants under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
Neither bill received the necessary 60 votes to move forward.
U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, in an interview Thursday night before delays started rippling from in the northeast because of air traffic control staffing issues, said Democrats need to negotiate.
“I thought that was an unbelievable compromise down from where Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer were before,” Bost said. “No one wants the government shutdown, I don’t want the government shutdown. I want people paid.”
More than 450,000 federal employees are working without getting paid, including TSA agents, air traffic controllers and corrections officers.
An additional 380,000 employees in the federal government have been furloughed.
Bost said he voted on several occasions to get federal workers paid during the shutdown, while not necessarily funding the agency.
He said paying the employees but not necessarily funding those agencies would still push the elected officials to come to the table, “but we’re not making people suffer because of it.”
Even though public polling shows most Americans blame Trump for the shutdown, Bost said he continues to stick with the president.
“As far as your polling, that’s national polling. Not my district polling,” Bost said. “My district polling is continuing to do right about 50 percent or little more towards the president. My job is to represent my district but to represent the nation. I want to make sure these people go back to work.”
“This last election. It wasn’t a mandate against trump, it was a mandate to work together,” Bost said. “And as of right now, Nancy Pelosi is not bargaining at all, and this is an issues she’s voted for before.”
After Thursday’s votes, U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois, again objected to the U.S. paying for a wall along the southern border.
“The Senate finally had a chance to end this unnecessary shutdown and let the government get back to work for the American people, but unfortunately many of my colleagues on the other side of the aisle who previously supported this Republican-authored legislation flipped their votes to side with Trump and keep the government shut down,” Duckworth said.
“A wall is the most expensive and least effective way to secure our border, and Donald Trump needs to drop his ridiculous demands, remember that he promised to make Mexico pay for his needless wall, and let us end this shutdown immediately.”
