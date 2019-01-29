Sub-zero wind chill factors to hit metro-east as arctic blast moves into area

Metro-east residents are being told to stay inside this week as an “arctic blast” carrying sub-zero wind chill factors begins to sweep in.
The National Weather Service issued a Wind Chill Advisory for Clinton, Madison, Marion, Monroe and St. Clair counties from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 1 p.m. on Wednesday. The wind chill factors could get as low as -25 degrees.
“A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and strong winds will combine to generate low wind chill values,” the advisory stated. “This will result in frostbite and lead to hypothermia if precautions are not taken.”
NWS suggested covering all exposed skin before venturing outside, as frostbite could occur in as little as 30 minutes.
A chance of snow flurries was possible between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday, then a slight chance of snow after 2 p.m.
Belleville Mayor Mark Eckert sent a notice out Tuesday morning announcing that trash collection on Wednesday was canceled. Belleville residents with trash pick-up days on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday of this week should expected the service to be delayed by one day.
On Monday, O’Fallon opened its warming center, located at 285 N. 7 Hills Road, to those in need of shelter from the extreme weather conditions.
The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency said it would keep followers of its Facebook page updated with any school closings.
Several agencies also posted reminders to bring pets inside during these wintery conditions. The Humane Society of Missouri’s winter weather motto is “Under 35, bring pets inside!”
Illinois State Police requested the public’s cooperation while driving on the roadways in the coming days, stating that the extremely low temperatures could make traveling dangerous.
“The men and women on patrol will be facing an extra degree of risk to protect the lives of all motorists in this severe weather,” acting Director Brendan F. Kelly said in the release. “The fewer drivers on the road, the fewer accidents, and the safer everyone will be. Please do them, and all first responders, a favor by staying home or if you must drive, do so with extra care.”
The release asked drivers to mindful of troopers working on the sides of the roads: “please slow down, and if there is an adjacent lane and you can move over, do so. “
The agency offered up these safety tips for traveling in the cold weather:
▪ Allow extra time to get to your destination.
▪ Avoid unnecessary lane changes, reduce your speed, and increase your following distance on snowy or ice covered roadways.
▪ Watch out for black ice - roads that appear clear may be treacherous. Take it slow when approaching intersections, off-ramps, and bridges, all are prone to black ice.
▪ Dress warmly for the weather. Dress in layers of loose-fitting, lightweight clothing in anticipation of unexpected winter weather emergencies.
▪ Make sure someone is aware of your travel plans. If traveling a long distance, let someone know your route and estimated departure and arrival time.
▪ Make sure your cell phone is fully charged. Also, be sure to keep a cell phone charger with you in your vehicle.
▪ Always carry an emergency car care kit that contains jumper cables, flares or reflectors, windshield washer fluid, a small ice scraper, traction material, blankets, non-perishable food and a first aid kit.
▪ If you do get stranded, make sure snow is not blocking your exhaust.
▪ Motorists interested in getting up to date road conditions can go to www.gettingaroundillinois.com
