Protect your pets: humane society offers tips for keeping pets safe in cold weather

With another storm possibly hitting the metro-east this weekend, animal care groups have released cold weather safety tips for taking care of pets in winter conditions.

The Humane Society of Missouri released six suggestions on Wednesday that aligned with their winter weather motto, “Under 35, bring pets inside!”

Among them were:

Bringing pets inside. The humane society said that just like people, cats and dogs are susceptible to hypothermia and frostbite. They warned pets should not be left outside in the cold for prolonged periods of time.

Providing a cozy space. The humane society suggested creating a well-insulated, draft-free and appropriately-sized shelter for any outdoor pets that includes a sturdy, flexible covering to protect against icy winds.

Checking your pets’ paws frequently for signs of cold-weather damage, such as a cracked paw pad or bleeding.

Layering pet clothing. If your pet has a thinner coat or seems bothered by cooler temperatures, the humane society suggested considering dressing them in a sweater or coat.

Preventing poisoning. The humane society warned that antifreeze spills or buildup is poisonous and poses a danger risk for pets. They suggested cleaning up quickly to prevent serious health issues.

Scheduling a winter wellness exam with a veterinarian’s office.

“It’s tempting to think your pet’s fur will keep them warm while they’re outside, but remember — if it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for your pet,” the humane society said.