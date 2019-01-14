Rain and more snow to follow storm that brought foot of snow, forecasters say

The snow may have stopped falling in the biggest winter storm to hit the region in years, but metro-east residents can expect rain in the week ahead.

The National Weather Service forecast called for temperatures in the low 30s and mid 20s Monday and a high of 41 degrees Tuesday. Rain will likely start Wednesday evening and continue through Thursday morning

Then, forecasters are calling for an 80 percent chance of more snow beginning around 2 a.m. Saturday through Saturday night .

Sunday should be sunny with a high around 24 degrees.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Belleville and Steeleville had 8 inches of snow by Saturday, according to the National Weather Service St. Louis office. Parts of O’Fallon saw 9 inches of snow. In Missouri, Columbia got 14.5 inches.

An Illinois State Police sergeant said Monday morning the roadways were clear in the area and the agency had not responded to a major crash in the last 24 hours.

An IDOT spokeswoman was working Monday to compile crash number and other statics from over the weekend.