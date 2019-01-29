Missing O’Fallon teen found and reunited with her family

The 16-year-old girl reported missing Saturday has been found, the O’Fallon Police Department said.
“Princess Randle has been located and reunited with her family. Thank you for sharing the photos and our posts,” the department said in a Facebook announcement late Monday.
Other details of what happened during her disappearance were not released.
The teen was last seen with a man Saturday night at a Circle K convenience store in Nashville, according to a news release. She was reported missing to the O’Fallon Police Department just after noon Saturday.
