It’s cold now, but hang in there — forecasters expect a weekend warm up

Schools closed and some city services shut down Wednesday as frigid temperatures rolled into the region and winds brought “feels like” temperatures down to -25, but metro-east residents may get a break from the cold weather this weekend.
The National Weather Service forecasted a chance of snow flurries in the late after noon, then snow likely after 5 p.m. The high for Wednesday is not expected to exceed 6 degrees, with wind chill values as low as -20 as winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
A total of less than a half an inch of snow is expected to fall Wednesday.
However, by Saturday NWS forecasters are calling for a high around 53 degrees with partly sunny skies.
For now, agencies across Illinois are working to keep residents safe from the arctic blast.
The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency declared a County Disaster until Feb. 4, which will activate the County Emergency Operations Plan to provide resources to assist those who cannot provide care for themselves.
Belleville Mayor Mark Eckert sent a notice out Tuesday morning announcing that trash collection on Wednesday was canceled. Belleville residents with trash pick-up days on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday of this week should expected the service to be delayed by one day.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation ahead of forecast and called the weather “potentially historic,” according to an AP report.
“This storm poses a serious threat to the well-being of people around the state, and we will use every tool at our disposal to keep our residents safe,” Pritzker said. “This disaster proclamation ensures that the state of Illinois has the flexibility to effectively and efficiently respond to the needs of local governments during this extreme weather event.”
On Tuesday, schools began announcing Wednesday closures. They included:
▪ Belleville Township High School District 201
▪ Belleville District 118
▪ Sparta School District
▪ East St. Louis School District 189
▪ Highland Community Unit School District 5
▪ Bethalto School District
▪ Collinsville Community Unit School District 10
▪ Granite City Community Unit School District #9
▪ Harmony-Emge School District 175
▪ Smithon School District
▪ Smithton Grade School 130
▪ O’Fallon Township High School
▪ Alton School District 11
▪ Red Bud School District 132
▪ Freeburg High School 77
▪ Freeburg Grade School 70
▪ St. Libory Grade School 30
▪ Dupo District 196
▪ Signal Hill School District 181
▪ Steeleville Community Unit School District #138
▪ Columbia Community Unit School District 4
See KSDK 5 for a complete list of school closings.
Comments