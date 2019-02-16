Metro-East News

Freezing rain, more snow on the way this weekend

By Lexi Cortes

February 16, 2019 07:20 AM

As Friday’s snowfall was melting Saturday, experts said more snow was on the way along with freezing rain, creating slippery road conditions again.

The National Weather Service says the metro-east could see up to 1 inch of snow, plus a light glaze of ice. A winter weather advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday.

The St. Louis office of the National Weather Service measured a total of 1.4 inches of snow from Friday at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. Parts of Missouri saw 5 inches of snow, including Farmington and Park Hills, southwest of St. Louis.

Illinois State Police responded to 41 car crashes between 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Friday across St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Clinton and Bond counties, according to a post on the agency’s Facebook page.

“Drive slower than you think you should and then drive even slower,” the post cautioned.

No fatalities were reported Friday or early Saturday, according to Illinois State Police.

