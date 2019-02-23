Metro-East News

Woman identified, charged in motel robbery

By Joseph Bustos

February 23, 2019 03:40 PM

Fairview Heights

A woman has been identified and charged for her alleged role in a motel robbery on Feb. 17, Fairview Heights police said.

Deann J. Touchette, 42, of Columbia, is being held in the St. Clair County Jail on $100,000 bond after she was charged with armed robbery with a firearm, a class X felony, and robbery, a class 2 felony.

Police said Touchette stayed with a co-worker of hers at the Trailway Motel overnight. The next morning, the coworker saw Touchette wasn’t there.

Touchette later returned with two men who robbed the coworker at gun point, police said.

Police were able to initially to arrest Dwayne M. Stewart, 44, of East St. Louis, who was charged with two felonies in the armed robbery. He is being held on a $76,000 bond at the St. Clair County Jail.

The other man in the robbery has yet to be located, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call the Fairview Heights Police Department at 618-489-2100 or by leaving an anonymous tip through our website; www.fhpd.org

Joseph Bustos

Joseph Bustos is the state affairs and politics reporter for the Belleville News-Democrat, where he strives to hold elected officials accountable and provide context to decisions they make. He has won multiple awards from the Illinois Press Association for coverage of sales tax referendums.

