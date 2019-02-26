87-year-old woman safely makes it out of her burning home

An 87-year-old East St. Louis woman was not injured when a fire broke out in her garage and spread to her home.
The woman had been trying to do something with her car in the garage at the time of the fire, Assistant Fire Chief George McClellan said.
The East St. Louis Fire Department was dispatched to 1944 Central Ave. at 3:30 p.m. Monday. When firefighters arrived, they saw the blaze coming from a garage attached to a wood-frame home.
There was extreme damage to 50 percent of the single-family, one-story house. The home had working smoke detectors , McClellan said.
He said the fire “appears to have started in the garage and spread to the house.” The cause of the fire was not available.
It’s the second fire in the region in two days in which an older homeowner was able to escape unharmed.
Comments