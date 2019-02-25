Metro-East News

Washington Park woman able to escape Sunday night house fire

By Carolyn P Smith

February 25, 2019 09:05 AM

An elderly homeowner is safe after a fire broke out at her home shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday in Washington Park.

Washington Park Fire Chief Sharon Davis said a call reporting the fire came in about 9 p.m. Sunday.

When firefighters arrived on scene they saw smoke and flames coming from the home. Davis confirmed that the only person in the house, an elderly woman, got out unharmed.

There were reports that others may be inside of the home at 5617 Hallows Ave., Davis said. Firefighters searched both floors of the two-story house, but didn’t find anyone.

The fire appeared to start in the kitchen, Davis said.

The Illinois State Fire Marshall’s office was called to investigate. Red Cross was called to provide assistance to the family. State Park Fire Department and French Village provided mutual aid service.

It took about 35 minutes to put the fire out, Davis said.

