Metro-East News

Southern Illinois man wins $2 million in Illinois lottery scratch off

By Lexi Cortes

February 28, 2019 09:48 AM

History of the Illinois Lottery

Learn more about the history of the Illinois Lottery.
By
Up Next
Learn more about the history of the Illinois Lottery.
By

A Southern Illinois family recently met outside a Circle K to celebrate their $2 million winning lottery ticket together.

Steven Repp, a retired U.S. Navy veteran, bought a 100X instant ticket in West Frankfort for $20. He said the first thing he did after scratching off the prize was make a phone call.

“I called my wife, told her I was having a heart attack and that she needed to meet me outside right away,” Repp stated in an Illinois Lottery news release.

At first glance, his wife thought they won $200,000.

“I told her to look again and add a zero,” Repp said. “She was like, ‘No way, you won $2 million?’”

The Repps, who live in West Frankfort, plan to use their winnings to pay off their home and take a cruise, according to the release.

The West Frankfort Circle K received $20,000 for selling the winning ticket.

This was the second large lottery winning revealed in the area this week. The Missouri Lottery announced that a Granite City woman won $100,000 in a scratch off game.

Related stories from Belleville News-Democrat

local

Lexi Cortes

Lexi Cortes covers the issues and events in education that matter to metro-east students, parents and taxpayers. She won a first-place award from the Illinois Press Association in 2018 for her work on a series of stories about proposals to increase sales tax rates, focusing on how those increases could affect schools and residents.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  