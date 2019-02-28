Metro-East News

O'Fallon movie theater adds more seats to the complex. Take a look inside.

By Cara Anthony

February 28, 2019 02:40 PM

Every seat has heat inside the new auditorium at Marcus Theatre in O’Fallon.

The recently completed auditorium has 284 heated dream loungers, a massive screen and Doby Atmos sound.

“For the ultimate in sight and sound, a laser projection screen offers a brighter picture,” the company stated in news release Thursday. “While Dolby Atmos multidimensional sound provides an immersive soundscape to make guests feel like part of the action.”

Marcus purchased Wehrenberg Theatres in 2017 and began planning upgrades and renovations.

The expansion project included the addition of a bar and grill, upgraded theaters and the company’s signature Dream Lounger seating.

