New Athens school district investigating threat made against high school

New Athens Community Unit School District 60 was made aware of a threat made against the high school on social media Monday.

According to CUSD 60 Superintendent Brian Karraker, other students informed high school principal Dan Lehman of the threat on Tuesday. The threat, which was rumored to be made on social media as well as verbally, said violence would take place at the school on Wednesday.

Karraker said the student who made the threat had been identified and interviewed by authorities, and that the threat was deemed not credible, with the student saying it was said in jest.

“However, since it was a threat, we do take it seriously,” Karraker said.

The New Athens Police Department has been notified and the school will have an increased police presence on Wednesday to provide peace of mind, Karraker said. The school district is following procedure to keep students and staff safe. Karraker said appropriate consequences will be dealt.

“This type of incident is not something that is taken lightly,” he said.