Arrest made, charges filed in murder of well-known Edwardsville couple

A 23-year-old Collinsville man has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of a well-known Edwardsville couple.

Zachary I. Capers, who may have recently been living on the streets, is now in custody, according to officials who spoke at a news conference late Tuesday afternoon.

Madison County States Attorney Tom Gibbons said his office will seek a life sentence in the murders of Lois Ladd, 68, a chiropractor, and her husband, Michael Ladd, 79, a contractor.

“The only reason we will be seeking a life sentence is because I do not have the death penalty available to me,” Gibbons said. “If I did, we would be pursing the death penalty in this case.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat

“This is a brutal and heinous murder,” he said. “(The Ladds) are absolutely innocent and wonderful people, whose lives are lost and who leave behind an amazing family, a tremendous number of friends and community members who know and love them.”

Jeff Connor, chief deputy commander for the Illinois side of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, said Capers was arrested Sunday on an outstanding warrant in an unrelated incident, and investigators were able to link him to the murders.

“I’ve been asked a lot about the connection between the suspect and the victims, and I’m here to tell you, there is no connection,” Connor said. “At this point, we have no evidence suggesting they knew each other. But we are still wanting the public’s help in case there is a connection that we haven’t learned about yet.”

Officials declined to provide information on whether there was forced entry into the Ladd home, the circumstance of Capers’ arrest or any other details of the double-homicide investigation.

Police discovered the bodies of Lois and Michael Ladd about 10:30 a.m. Monday in their home in the 800 block of North Kansas Street. One of Lois Ladd’s employees had reportedly called and asked for someone to check on her.

At Monday’s news conference, Connor said about 30 agents were working at the crime scene.

The Ladds lived in a house on top of a hill, surrounded by woods, off a one-lane dirt and gravel road. The neighborhood has an isolated, rural feel, even though it’s just north of downtown Edwardsville.

Neighbor Josh Meyer, 39, said he hasn’t lived on the road long and didn’t know the Ladds. He heard about the murders on Monday while driving back from a business trip to Florida.

“My friends were all calling me when I was on the road,” he said. “They thought it was me (who was murdered). ... I didn’t get home until 4 o’clock in the morning. It was a little eerie.”

On Monday evening, the Ladds shocked friends described them as fun-loving and generous people. Lois Ladd was known for giving free or discounted chiropractic adjustments to patients with limited incomes. She also was a frequent traveler who recently returned from Thailand.

The couple had no children.

Friends reported seeing the Ladds at Stagger Inn Again in Edwardsville on Saturday night, when the restaurant and bar was hosting a St. Patrick’s Day celebration and Lois Ladd was decked out in green.

Lois Ladd’s practice, called The Last Resort in Whole Body Health, included chiropractic services, pain management, acupuncture and traditional Chinese medicine. Michael Ladd operated under the company name Michael Ladd Construction.

People who have information on the murders still are encouraged to report it at 618-307-1611. An anonymous tip line also is available at 618-692-7552.



