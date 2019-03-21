LeCompte named board chair for United Way’s Illinois Division

Belleville resident and East St. Louis civic leader Peggy Lewis LeCompte will serve as the 2019 auxiliary board chair for United Way’s Illinois Division.
LeCompte, a retired educator who spent 40 years in East St. Louis School District 189, is actively involved in many community organizations through leadership roles.
“United Way has afforded me an opportunity to be personally involved in making a positive difference in the lives of many in our communities and I’m honored to serve as board chair for the Illinois Division,” LeCompte said in a statement released Tuesday . “United Way addresses the unique challenges of each community by strengthening families, improving access to health care, providing opportunities for children and young people, assisting during times of disaster and promoting financial growth.”
Other community roles for LeCompte include serving as vice president of Pearls of Power Foundation, parliamentarian of Franchell Boswell Education Foundation, fundraising and nominating committee chairman of the Dred Scott Heritage Foundation, chairman of the Trinity UMC Administrative Board and recording secretary of Women of Achievement St. Louis.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
United Way’s Illinois Division serves the counties of Clinton, Monroe, Randolph and St. Clair and helps more than 100,000 people in these counties each year.
Comments