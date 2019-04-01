Metro-East News

Macoupin County Jail evacuated due to dryer fire

By Hana Muslic

April 01, 2019 05:50 PM

Carlinville

A dryer that caught fire on the first floor of the Macoupin County Jail forced the evacuation of 72 inmates and numerous personnel Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened around 4 p.m., KSDK reported. Employees and inmates were able to keep the fire under control until the first responders arrived and were able to extinguish the blaze.

“I would like to convey my most, deepest and sincere appreciation for the incredibly supportive response that each on-duty employee gave during the fire,” Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl wrote in an open letter Monday. “This could have been a total disaster if it weren’t for your quick thinking and response.”

Four correctional center personnel, including Kahl, were treated and released for smoke inhalation at the Carlin Area Hospital and at the Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, the State Journal-Register reported.

According to Kahl, the Carlinville, Shipman, Girard and Gillespie fire departments were called to the fight the fire and multiple local police agencies, the Illinois State Police and the Department of Natural Resources helped with transport of inmates and traffic control.

At least 25 to 30 of the inmates at the jail were in federal custody, the Journal-Register report stated. Jail trusties, or inmates with special privileges, do the jail’s laundry, Kahl said.

The newspaper also said there was no structural damage to the jail and that the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

