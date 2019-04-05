Swansea firefighter killed in traffic accident in St. Louis County

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Brett Korves, 30, of St. Jacob, Illinois, a 10-year veteran of the Swansea Fire Department, was killed in a car crash Thursday in St. Louis County.

The accident occurred at approximately 5:51 a.m. at the intersection of Page Avenue and North Warson Road in St. Louis County. Korves was driving a Chevrolet Cruze.

“Upon arrival, officers located a two-vehicle accident. Vehicle No. 1, a Chevrolet Camaro, was driving eastbound on Page Avenue when it struck vehicle No. 2, a Chevrolet Cruze in the middle of the intersection. The impact caused (Korves’) vehicle leave the roadway and roll over,” said Officer Benjamin Granda of the St. Louis County Police Department. “It appears vehicle No. 2 was attempting to make a left turn onto southbound Warson Road when it was struck by vehicle No. 1.”

The driver of the other vehicle, a 21-year-old man, has not been charged. Members of the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are continuing to investigate the crash. “The investigation remains very active at this tine,” Granda said.

No one from the Swansea Fire Department could be reached for comment. Korves is listed as a 10-year veteran on the department’s Facebook page.