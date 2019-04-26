Belleville man caught with child porn molested two teenagers, Sheriff’s Department says

Federal program targets online child predators The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was developed federally in 1998 as the number of children and teenagers using the internet increased and child sexual abuse images became available electronically, authorities say. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was developed federally in 1998 as the number of children and teenagers using the internet increased and child sexual abuse images became available electronically, authorities say.

A Belleville man charged with seven counts of possession of child pornography in early March was charged with an additional count of possession and five counts of predatory criminal sexual assault Thursday.

Richard A. Engelke Jr., 51, was charged with a Class 2 Felony for possession of child pornography on an electronic device March 8, stemming from an investigation into allegations of sexual assaults in which he was a person of interest.

St. Clair County Sheriff Capt. Bluce Fleshren said in a statement the five charges of sexual assault and additional charge of possession of child pornography stem from that investigation, which is ongoing.

Engelke allegedly sexually abused two victims who, at the time, were under the age of 13. Fleshren said the Engelke knew the victims.

He added that the department believes all of Engelke’s victims have been identified, but asked that if an adult believes a minor had unsupervised contact with Engelke, that they speak with that minor about the interaction.

If a parent is concerned or has more information, they are asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 618-825-5309.

Engelke’s bond was set at $500,000 and he still remains in custody at the St. Clair County Jail.