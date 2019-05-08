Juvenile charged with involuntary manslaughter in shooting of Centralia 13-year-old

A 15-year-old has been charged for his connection in the death of another teenager in Centralia.

Jaden Krauss, 13, of Centralia was shot in the head early Saturday morning at a gathering of acquaintances.

Centralia Police received a 911 call from a residence at the 100 block of South Pine at 5:47 a.m. Saturday. Police officers found the 13-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the head. Centralia Fire Department and Lifestar EMS treated the Krauss at the scene.

Marion County State’s Attorney Bill Millner said late Monday, four other juveniles who also were at the home were detained before being released with no charges. However, they were questioned again Monday and the 15-year-old juvenile was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Krauss was taken to a St. Louis hospital with critical head injuries after initially being taken to SSM Health St. Mary’s hospital. He was pronounced dead early Monday morning at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.

According to WJBD-FM in Salem, the 15-year-old boy charged in the shooting is being detained at the Franklin County juvenile detention facility in Benton and is due back in court on Wednesday.

Milner couldn’t say if there would be further charges.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. The Illinois State Police’s Child Death Task Force and Crime Scene Investigation continues to work the scene and track leads.

Centralia Police ask anyone with information to contact the department at 618-533-7602. Police Chief Brian Atchison said his department is continuing to receive information from the public and are following up on those leads.

Friends, relatives and residents of Centalia have taken to social media with the police department’s contact information in hopes of finding answers. A GoFundMe page has been established to benefit the family.

Krauss was a student at Centralia Junior High School where he ran track. He had a passion for video games, making videos for YouTube, cooking and listening to music, his obituary said.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, May 10, at 7 p.m. at the Sutherland Garnier Funeral Home in Centralia. A visitation will be held before the celebration at the funeral home from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support Krauss and his mother, Jaianna Grant.

A memorial benefit is also planned for Sunday, May 26, at McGuire’s Grill & Bar in Centralia.