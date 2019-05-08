‘Bright soul’ Ezekiel Elliott will pay for the funeral of East St. Louis football star

Local 8th grade football player showing potential Jaylon McKenzie, a 13-year-old, who attends Central Junior High in Belleville, Illinois, competed in the 8th Grade All-American Football Game as part of NFL Hall of Fame enshrinement weekend in Canton, Ohio. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jaylon McKenzie, a 13-year-old, who attends Central Junior High in Belleville, Illinois, competed in the 8th Grade All-American Football Game as part of NFL Hall of Fame enshrinement weekend in Canton, Ohio.

Multiple sources have confirmed that Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will pay for the funeral expenses of Jaylon McKenzie, an eighth-grade football player who was shot and killed while leaving a party near St. Louis last weekend.

JAYLON MCKENZIE: I spoke to Jaylon’s mom, @sukeena5, who says that someone on behalf of @EzekielElliott reached out to pay for her son’s funeral costs. That’s so incredible, since Jaylon used to watch Ezekiel to improve his own skills. @ksdknews pic.twitter.com/W0j6Yxatqa — Justina Coronel (@JustinaCoronel) May 8, 2019

According to Illinois State Police, McKenzie, 14, was struck by a stray bullet while attending a party in Venice and died shortly after at an area hospital. A 15-year-old girl whose name was not released was also hit and remains in critical condition, according to a statement from the Illinois State Police.

Jaylon’s mother, Sukeena Gunner, of Belleville, said her son attended the party with friends after an eighth-grade dance and was told that he was trying to leave when a fight broke out. She said the party was supervised by the home owner, who called the police and stopped the party as soon as the fight broke out.







“Jaylon did everything right. If he did anything wrong, I didn’t know about it,” Gunner told the Belleville News-Democrat. “He got up every morning, went to school, did his work. He never rode with anyone else; I’d take him to school, or sometimes my husband, and we’d pick him up. Then the next day, we’d do it all over again.”

McKenzie lived in Belleville but went to school in East St. Louis. He had dreams of playing in the NFL. He was recently featured in Sports Illustrated’s Future Issue as one of six young athletes who would rule the future of sports and already had scholarship offers from Missouri and Illinois.

Asked about how she felt about Elliott reaching out to her and offering to pay for her son’s funeral, Gunner burst into tears.





She said she is so grateful to people in the community, actually people in the world, in the country who have reached out. Elliott’s generosity was very special to her because her son loved him.

“For him to reach out to me was unbelievable. Jaylen loved Ezekiel Elliott. He talked about him all the time. When Ezekiel was playing, he would sit in front of the TV. His eyes were glued to the tv, watching him,” Gunner said. ”Just for him to reach out to me and help me in this difficult time leaves me speechless.”.

Elliott didn’t offer to pay for the funeral expenses for personal attention. He grew up in St. Louis and went to John Burroughs High School before playing in college at Ohio State and was moved by the senseless death of the football phenom from his hometown area.

It was a continuation of what has been a strong off-season for Elliott in terms of growth, maturity, and leadership.





There have been no negative headlines and Elliott has shown up to the off-season program in great shape with the right attitude, despite wanting a new contract.

He surprised the members of the Dallas Fire Department in early April by showing up at a local station. He bonded with the first responders and played ping pong.

Got a surprise visit from @EzekielElliott at the station today, we all appreciated it! Whenever you want a real ping pong match you know where we’re at! #DFR #Zeke pic.twitter.com/JDDMk490Bl — Matthew Soto (@Matthew_SoTo43) April 9, 2019

He garnered headlines for consoling a young fan hit by a puck at a Stars hockey playoff game.

Those are little things but they are far cry from the previous perception of Elliott after his rookie season in 2016 when he was filmed playfully pulling down a woman’s top at a St. Patrick’s Day Parade, allegedly got into a fight at a night club and was the subject of TMZ headlines from parties from coast to coast all while being investigated by the NFL after being accused of domestic violence by a former girlfriend.

He was never arrested or even charged but was still suspended six games in 2017 by the NFL under the personal conduct policy.

None of it has been lost on owner Jerry Jones, who has backed Elliott from the beginning and was fined $2 million by the NFL partly for fighting their investigation.

“He’s a bright soul, I call him,” Jones said on Tuesday. “There really is no doubt that some of those things that, frankly, reflect his spirit of positiveness, his spirit of being alive – those kinds of things took some adjusting.

“I think that Zeke has always had a wonderful heart. These players can see through anybody, and all you’ve got to do is go in the locker room and you’ll see that Zeke is inspirational. He’s inspirational, not only with what he does on the field but what he does around the locker room.”





These are all things Jones wants to see from Elliott as he contemplates a long-term contract extension for the two-time NFL rushing champion. It’s not just the play on the field but how he represents the organization, as well.





“We want to make sure that how the players that the Dallas Cowboys are paid, and it is pro football – that it reflects everything,” he said. “At the end of the day, they’ve got to be great teammates and help each other have a successful team, which is what our fans want.”



