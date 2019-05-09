Mandatory water conservation lifted, broken levee repaired

Mississippi and Kaskaskia river flooding in Southern Illinois Drone footage showing Mississippi and Kaskaskia river levels in Evansville, Chester, Ellis Grove and Modoc, Illinois. Forecasted rain could put river levels above current crest estimates at several locations this week. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Drone footage showing Mississippi and Kaskaskia river levels in Evansville, Chester, Ellis Grove and Modoc, Illinois. Forecasted rain could put river levels above current crest estimates at several locations this week.

Illinois American Water’s mandatory water conservation order has been lifted.

During the conservation order, Illinois American Water crews worked around the clock to make repairs to infrastructure impacted by flood waters.

Late last week, multiple metro-east communities were required to restrict all non-essential water use and refrain from non-critical water use, such as running sprinklers, dishwashers and washing machines.

The restriction was ordered to work on an agricultural levee south of Illinois American Water’s Chouteau Island intake facility could be repaired. The facility’s infrastructure was damaged when the levee broke near Granite City.

According to Karen Cooper, senior manager of field operations and production for Illinois American Water’s Southern division, the local water team responded quickly to prevent an interruption in water service to the over 90,000 metered customers in the Metro East service area and the sale-for-resale communities served by Illinois American Water.

“Repairs of this magnitude should take weeks to months,” Cooper said. “We are thankful to be a part of the American Water family and to have access to the materials and resources we needed. We were able to respond quickly and continue to provide our valued customers with quality water service.”

The following communities, which are served directly by Illinois American Water, were under the conservation order:

Belleville

East St. Louis

Granite City

Madison

Venice

Centreville

Brooklyn

Fairmont City

Sauget

Shiloh

Washington Park

Alorton

Cahokia (from Commonfields of Cahokia Public Water District)

Swansea

Canteen Township

St. Clair Township

Stookey Township

Smithton Township

Nameoki Township

Other communities, which Illinois American Water wholesales to, were also affected. Those included:

Scott Air Force Base

O’Fallon (which provides water to Fairview Heights)

Caseyville

Millstadt

Metro-East Municipal Joint Action Water Agency (Commonfields of Cahokia Public Water District and City of Columbia)

Mitchell Water District

Pontoon Beach Water District

Waterloo

Bond Madison Water Company (which serves Livingston, Hamel, Worden, Williamson, Pierron, Pocahontas, St. Jacob, Grantfork, Marine, Three County Water District and Alhambra)

The Alton service area was not affected, The conservation order has been lifted in all of the above communities.