Haine appointed to elections board by Pritzker

Former state Sen. Bill Haine, a Democrat from Alton, has been appointed by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker to serve on the state Board of Elections.

He was one of four appointees to the elections board Pritzker’s office announced on Wednesday.

Haine, the former Madison County State’s Attorney, served in the state senate from 2002 through 2018. He also previously served on the Madison County Board.

From 1967 to 1969, he served with the Army in the Vietnam War. Afterward, he received his law degree from the Saint Louis University School of Law.

Haine was succeeded in the senate by state Sen. Rachelle Aud Crowe, D-Glen Carbon, after Haine opted not to run for another term following a blood cancer diagnosis.

His appointment to the state Board of Elections needs to be approved by the state senate.