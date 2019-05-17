More flooding expected as severe weather moves back into Metro area

Mississippi and Kaskaskia river flooding in Southern Illinois Drone footage showing Mississippi and Kaskaskia river levels in Evansville, Chester, Ellis Grove and Modoc, Illinois. Forecasted rain could put river levels above current crest estimates at several locations this week. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Drone footage showing Mississippi and Kaskaskia river levels in Evansville, Chester, Ellis Grove and Modoc, Illinois. Forecasted rain could put river levels above current crest estimates at several locations this week.

Southern Illinois residents may be in for more flooding in the coming weeks as severe weather moves back into the area.

St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency officials said starting Saturday afternoon they will be monitoring multiple storm systems over the next seven days that will make more flooding along the Mississippi and Illinois rivers a possibility in the coming weeks.

The U.S. National Weather Service is predicting heavy rainfall amounts of anywhere from 3 to 6 inches over the next seven days. This will lead to additional river flooding next week and in the following week, a statement from the service said.

“The bulk of the heavy rainfall is expected to fall in the Missouri and Mississippi River basins, thus the highest impacts are expected along those rivers,” the statement said.

Alton, Grafton and several other cities in Southern Illinois are still dealing with the damage from spring flooding over the last two weeks. A State of emergency was declared in nearby Calhoun County declared a state of emergency.

The weather service said some locations may experience crests as high as they’ve reached in past weeks where flooding was severe, but did not specify which areas were at risk.