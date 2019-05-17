Metro-East News
Collinsville woman arrested for robbing Edible Arrangements was suspect in Imo’s theft
A Collinsville woman is in police custody after she allegedly robbed a local Edible Arrangements three days after police say she robbed an Imo’s Pizza restaurant.
Collinsville Police responded to Edible Arrangements at 107 N. Bluff Road in Collinsville, around 9:30 a.m. in reference to a robbery that had just occurred. Officers were on the scene “almost immediately,” according to a department press release.
Officers located and arrested Makyra L. Jones, 26, on foot a short distance from the business.
During the investigation, police determined Jones also was suspected of a robbery at Imo’s Sunday.
Jones allegedly walked into the pizza restaurant on the 1600 block of North Keebler around 9:30 p.m. and demanded money from the register.
Jones is charged with aggravated robbery and robbery and bond was set at $75,000. Police said she is currently in custody.
