Man found lying dead on East St. Louis street, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

State and local police are investigating after a man was found lying dead on a street Saturday morning in East St. Louis.

The man, whose identity had not been made public as of Saturday afternoon, was found near Mississippi Avenue in the roadway.

Police said the man may have been struck by a vehicle and that a driver of a newer model silver Dodge Charger with tinted windows and Missouri temporary license plates tags may have information regarding the crime.

That vehicle was last seen driving southbound on Falling Spring Road in Sauget.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

East St. Louis police and the Illinois State Police are jointly investigating.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Sgt. Elbert Jennings at 618-571-4124.