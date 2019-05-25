Metro-East News
Man found lying dead on East St. Louis street, police say
State and local police are investigating after a man was found lying dead on a street Saturday morning in East St. Louis.
The man, whose identity had not been made public as of Saturday afternoon, was found near Mississippi Avenue in the roadway.
Police said the man may have been struck by a vehicle and that a driver of a newer model silver Dodge Charger with tinted windows and Missouri temporary license plates tags may have information regarding the crime.
That vehicle was last seen driving southbound on Falling Spring Road in Sauget.
East St. Louis police and the Illinois State Police are jointly investigating.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Sgt. Elbert Jennings at 618-571-4124.
