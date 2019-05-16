East St. Louis shooting victim identified as 30-year-old Cahokia man

Violence and unsolved murders in East St. Louis Between 2000 to 2018 there have been 453 murders within the 14-mile border of East St. Louis, IL. Police have only been able to solve 25 percent of homicide cases. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Between 2000 to 2018 there have been 453 murders within the 14-mile border of East St. Louis, IL. Police have only been able to solve 25 percent of homicide cases.

Police have identified the victim in a shooting at the Samuel Gompers Housing Complex in East St. Louis on Tuesday as a 30-year-old Cahokia man.

Eric R. Roby, was shot at the apartments on North Sixth Street around 10:40 p.m., Illinois State Police stated in a press release Thursday. He was transported to a St. Louis hospital, where he later died.

East St. Louis police have requested assistance from ISP in investigating the case, the release stated. An acquaintance of Roby’s has been identified as a person of interest. That person is in police custody on an outstanding arrest warrant unrelated to the homicide investigation.

The person of interest remained in the St. Clair County Jail on Thursday morning, the release stated. The person’s identity will not be released until he or she is charged with any crimes related to the active investigation.

Cortez Slack, chief of public safety for the East St. Louis Housing Authority, said Tuesday that police were called from the Gomper Homes Apartments, though the shooting occurred on North Sixth and Martin Luther King. Slack said Roby was found laying in a field behind a vacant gas station.

It is the city’s seventh homicide of 2019.

Anyone with information concerning the investigation can contact ISP Trooper Dan Leitschuh at 618-570-4985, the East St. Louis police at 618-482-6767 or St. Louis Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.