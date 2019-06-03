Metro-East News
Chester Bridge over Mississippi River closed because of rising flood waters
Mississippi and Kaskaskia river flooding in Southern Illinois
The Missouri 51 Bridge over the Mississippi at Chester officially closed Sunday until further notice due to rising flood water.
Chester Police said in a social media post Sunday the bridge officially closed at 10 a.m. Sunday. Travelers have been advised to look for alternate routes if they need to get to Missouri.
The bridge, which connects Missouri 51 with Illinois 150 was originally set to close Saturday, June 1, before being delayed one day because of a levee break upstream from the bridge.
Vehicle and foot traffic both have been suspended on the bridge.
The Mississippi is expected to crest Wednesday at 46 feet, roughly three feet lower than the Great Flood of 1993 record. National Guard members have been deployed to the area to help with flooding.
