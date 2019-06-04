Metro-East News
Pritzker deploys an additional 200 National Guard soldiers to Southern Illinois
Illinois National Guard patrols area levees in search of trespassers and problem spots
A special National Guard task force has been ordered to head to the metro-east by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
An additional 200 soldiers will continue to assist defending Illinois cities threatened by the Illinois and Mississippi rivers. In total, more than 400 guardsmen are currently working against flooding in Illinois.
Two-hundred soldiers make up Task Force 2. They will be supporting flood operations in the metro-east and are made up of soldiers from military police companies based in Springfield, East St. Louis, Fort Sheridan and Bartonville.
Several areas throughout the metro-east are currently battling flood waters. In Alton and Grafton, where the river is expected to crest at 39 and 35.5 feet, respectively.
In Grafton, where Pritzker was expected to survey damage from flooding Tuesday afternoon, residents have been working around the clock to protect their town from rising floodwater.
“The state of Illinois will use every resource at its disposal to protect our residents and our communities from devastating floods,” Pritzker said in a news release. “As we continue to strengthen our levees in west-central Illinois, we must also plan and prepare for this force of nature to move downstream to our southern Illinois communities.”
In St. Clair County and Madison counties, 20 of the soldiers originally deployed by Pritzker last week have been patrolling levees, looking for possible warning signs and searching for trespassers.
Over the weekend several individuals were arrested, given citations or escorted off the levees. Three juveniles were arrested for damaging one of the levees.
Pritzker said the soldiers are being dispatched not only work against current flooding but also prepare for the flooding that may follow in the coming weeks.
“These soldiers will help not only bolster our current numbers on the ground, but allow us to pre-position key assets in downstream communities to prepare for what’s to come in the days ahead,” he said.
Comments