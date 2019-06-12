Family threw charcoal from grill in trash before Shiloh home fire started, chief says

Fire on Flora Lake Court Multiple fire departments and police agencies responded to a fire in the 2700 block of Flora Lake Court in Shiloh. The cause of the fire was unknown, but flames could be seen from the roof and heavy smoke filled the air. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Multiple fire departments and police agencies responded to a fire in the 2700 block of Flora Lake Court in Shiloh. The cause of the fire was unknown, but flames could be seen from the roof and heavy smoke filled the air.

After grilling over the weekend, homeowners in Shiloh dumped the used charcoal in a trash can that rested up against their home, where a fire started Tuesday night, authorities say.

As of Wednesday morning, the official cause of the house fire was still “undetermined,” but O’Fallon Fire Chief Brad White said it’s plausible that it could have been accidental because of the disposed charcoal.

No one was injured in the large fire in the 2700 block of Flora Lake Court, according to White. He said only one person was home when the fire was discovered outside the house.

The O’Fallon Fire Department, with mutual aid from Fairview and Lebanon-Emerald Mound fire departments, worked to put the fire out from around 6 p.m. until 9:30 p.m., when the scene was cleared.

The roof and attic of the home were destroyed by the fire, and the interior was damaged by water, White said Wednesday morning after leaving the scene with the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

White said the department recommends putting used charcoal in a metal container like a bucket filled with water to make sure it’s completely extinguished before throwing it out. Charcoal can also be put in aluminum foil because the wrapping isn’t combustible, according to White.