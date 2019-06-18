It’s a record: MetroLink saw most riders ever for Blues parade, rally

Fans celebrate at St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup Championship parade Here are some sights of sounds of players and fans from southern Illinois who came to celebrate the St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup Championship, on Saturday, June 15 in downtown St. Louis. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are some sights of sounds of players and fans from southern Illinois who came to celebrate the St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup Championship, on Saturday, June 15 in downtown St. Louis.

Celebrations for the St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup Championship on Saturday resulted in a record number of MetroLink boardings.

More than 100,000 people boarded MetroLink trains throughout the bi-state region, including Illinois, to head downtown for the parade and rally at the Gateway Arch grounds celebrating the Blues first Stanley Cup victory in franchise history.

According to Metro, which operates MetroLink, normal Saturday service in June without a sporting event or major concert typically reaches about 25,000.

Saturday’s record day surpassed Game 7 of the 2011 World Series at more than 86,000 boardings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

More than 90 express trips on Metro buses were operated between MetroLink’s busiest stations and downtown and accounted for roughly 7,000 boardings.

Possibly the largest crowd in St. Louis’ history gathered for a parade down Market Street and a rally on the Arch grounds to celebrate the Blues winning the Stanley Cup. Crowd estimates have been put at 350,000 by one media outlet to more than a million by another. No official crowd estimate has been released by either St. Louis Police or the Blues.