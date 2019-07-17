Heatwave expected to intensify in metro-east until Saturday, weather service warns

Staying safe in hot temperatures Some parts of the country are seeing dangerously high temperatures and as the mercury rises, so does the risk of heat-related illness. An emergency department doctor has tips on how to stay safe in the heat. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Some parts of the country are seeing dangerously high temperatures and as the mercury rises, so does the risk of heat-related illness. An emergency department doctor has tips on how to stay safe in the heat.

The National Weather Service has announced an excessive heat watch for Southern Illinois due to a heatwave that is expected to intensify through the weekend.

The maximum heat index is expected to reach between 100 degrees and 110 degrees each afternoon during the heatwave, according to the NWS.

The service is warning that heat-related illnesses are possible and are urging people to drink plenty of water, avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day, to check on the elderly and to never leave children or pets in the car.

Several cooling centers have opened their doors for those searching to escape the heat during the next five days.

United Way 2-1-1’s list of cooling centers in Southwest Illinois and Missouri lists several centers in the metro-east in Alton, Granite City, East St. Louis, Fairview Heights, Belleville, O’Fallon and more.

Madison County Emergency Management Agency also is warning residents to stay cool and hydrated during the heatwave. Deputy Director Mary Kate Brown warned that people can die from extreme heat and said precautions must be taken.

“Heat-related deaths and illnesses are preventable,” Brown said. “People need to be aware of who is at the greatest risk and what can be done to prevent it.”

The agency is encouraging residents to check on senior relatives, friends and neighbors during the extreme heat to make sure they are safe on high temperature days.

