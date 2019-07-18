Looking to escape the heatwave? Here are over 50 cooling sites in the metro-east

Staying safe in hot temperatures Some parts of the country are seeing dangerously high temperatures and as the mercury rises, so does the risk of heat-related illness. An emergency department doctor has tips on how to stay safe in the heat. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Some parts of the country are seeing dangerously high temperatures and as the mercury rises, so does the risk of heat-related illness. An emergency department doctor has tips on how to stay safe in the heat.

As this week’s heatwave continues, cooling centers in the metro-east are opening their doors to those looking to escape the heat.

Dangerous heat is expected to continue today and last until Saturday, with heat index values reaching between 105 and 110 degrees, according to the National Weather Service’s St. Louis Branch.

United Way 2-1-1’s list of cooling centers in Southwest Illinois and Missouri lists several centers in the metro-east in Alton, Granite City, East St. Louis, Fairview Heights, Belleville, O’Fallon and more.

Illinois Cooling Centers

Alton

Hayner Public Library District – Alton Square, 132 Alton Square Drive, 618-462-0677, Monday-Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday 12 to 6 p.m.

Alton Square Mall, 200 Alton Square, 618-465-5500, Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday 12 to 6 p.m.

Young Women’s Christian Association of Alton Illinois, 304 E. Third St., 618-465-7774, Facility Hours: Monday-Friday 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Senior Services Plus, Inc., 2603 N. Rodgers Ave., 618-465-3298, Monday-Friday - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Salvation Army Alton, 525 Alby St., 618-465-7764, Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hayner Public Library District Downtown, 326 Belle St., 618-462-0677, Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday-Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 1 to 6 p.m.

Hayner Public Library District Genealogy and Local History Library, 401 State St., 618-462-0677, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday 12 to 8 p.m., Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bethalto

Bethalto Village Hall, 213 N. Prairie St., 618-377-8051, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bethalto Public Library, 321 S. Prairie St., 618-377-8141, Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.

Brighton

Brighton Senior Citizens Center, 206 S. Main St., 618-372-8860, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Brighton Memorial Library District, 110 N. Main St., 618-372-8450, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bunker Hill

Bunker Hill Police Department, 801 S. Franklin St., 618-585-4422 x1, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Carrollton

Greene County Senior Citizens Center, 320 N. 5th St., 217-942-6414, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

East Alton

State of Illinois: Division of Rehabilitation Services East Alton, 606 W. Saint Louis Ave., 618-258-9996, Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed on federal and state holidays.

State of Illinois: Department of Human Services Madison County East Alton Family Community Center, 608 W. Saint Louis Ave., 618-258-1660, Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed on federal and state holidays.

East Alton Public Library, 250 Washington Ave., 618-259-0787, Monday-Thursday 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Friday-Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

American Legion Hall Post 794, 120 E. Alton Ave., 618-254-7078, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Edwardsville

Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S. Kansas St., 618-692-7556, Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.

Glen Carbon

Glen Carbon Senior Community Center, 157 N. Main St., 618-288-2664, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Glen Carbon Centennial Library,198 S. Main St., 618-288-1212, Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. (Sept-May)

Godfrey

Godfrey Township General Assistance Office, 6810 Godfrey Road, 618-466-3378, Monday-Wednesday and Friday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Thursday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.

Granite City

State of Illinois: Department of Human Services Madison County Granite City Family Community Center, 1925 Madison Ave., 618-877-9200, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed on federal and state holidays.

Granite City Township, 2060 A Delmar Ave., 618-877-0513, Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Chouteau Township Hall, 906 Thorngate Drive, 618-931-0360, Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.

Salvation Army Southwest Madison County, 3007 E. 23rd St., 618-451-7957, Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Community Care Center, Inc., 1818 Cleveland Blvd., 618-876-8770, Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closed for lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Six Mile Regional Library, 2001 Delmar Ave., 618-452-6238, Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jerseyville

Illinois Valley Senior Citizens Center, 806 E. Franklin, 618-498-3483, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

State of Illinois: Department of Human Services Jersey County Family Community Resource Center, 110 N. Jefferson St., 618-498-2105, Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed on federal and state holidays.

Wood River

Wood River Roundhouse Wood River Parks and Recreation, 633 N. Wood River Ave., 618- 251-3130, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed 12 to 1 p.m. for lunch.

Wood River Public Library, 326 E. Ferguson Ave., 618-254-4832, Monday-Thursday 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday-Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 12:30 to 4 p.m.

Wood River Fire Station, 501 E. Edwardsville Road, 618-259-0984, On-call 24 hours

East St. Louis

State of Illinois: Department of Human Services St. Clair County East St. Louis Family Center, 225 N. 9th St., 618-583-2300, Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed on federal and state holidays.

Fairmont City Library, 4444 Collinsville Road, 618-482-3966, Tuesday-Thursday 12 to 8 p.m., Friday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fairmont City Hall, 2601 N. 41st St., 618-274-4504, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

City of East St. Louis, 301 River Park Drive, 618-482-6600, Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Clyde C. Jordan Senior Citizens Center, 6755 State St., 618-293-6700,Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Food Pantry Hours: Wednesday 1 to 3 p.m.

East St. Louis Public Library, 5300 State St., 618-397-0991, Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Washington Park City Hall, 5218 N. Park Drive, 618-874-2040, Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lessie Bates Davis Continuum of Life, 1274 N. 37th St., 618-271-2522, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Salvation Army East St. Louis Service Center, 616 N. 16th St., 618-874-3136, Monday-Friday- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lessie Bates Davis Neighborhood House, Inc., 1200 N. 13th St., 618-874-0777, Monday-Friday- 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Centreville Township, 4831 Bond Ave., 618-874-1034, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed for lunch 12 to 1 p.m.

Cahokia

Cahokia Senior Nutrition Center,190 Cahokia Park Drive, 618-337-9515, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Cahokia Public Library District, 140 Cahokia Park Drive, 618-332-1491, Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Friday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fairview Heights

Fairview Heights Public Library, 10017 Bunkum Road, 618-489-2070, Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Caseyville Township Office of General Assistance, 10001 Bunkum Road, 618-398-6248, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Belleville

Southwestern Illinois College Program and Services for Older Persons, 201 N. Church St., 618-234-4410, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

State of Illinois: Division of Rehabilitation Services Belleville, 601 S. High St., 618-235-5300, Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed federal and state holidays.

Belleville Public Library, 121 E. Washington St., 618-234-0441, Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Belleville Public Library West Branch, 3414 W. Main St., 618-233-4366, Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday 12 to 8 p.m.

Salvation Army of St. Clair County, 20 Glory Place, 618-235-7378, Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Breese

Breese Public Library, 530 N. Third St., 618-526-7361,Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fri - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Carlyle

Clinton County Health Department, 930-A Fairfax St., 618-594-2723, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Chester

Randolph County Health Department, 2515 State St., 618-826-5007, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4:30 p.m.

State of Illinois: Department of Human Services Randolph County Family Community Resource Center, 870 Lehmen Drive, 618-826-4559, Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed on federal and state holidays.

Collinsville

Collinsville Township Senior Citizens Center, 420 E. Main St., 618-344-7787, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Collinsville Public Library, 408 W. Main St., 618-344-1112, Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.

Columbia

Columbia Police Department, 1020 N. Main St., 618-281-5151, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Columbia Public Library, 106 N. Metter Ave., 618-281-4237, Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Highland

Weinheimer Community Center, 1100 Main St., 618-654-6071, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. (as needed). Closed for lunch 12 to 1 p.m.

Faith Countryside Homes, 1331 26th St., 618-651-3100, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Lebanon

St. Paul United Church of Christ, 123 E. Dee St., 618-537-4991, Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lebanon Public Library, 314 W. Saint Louis St., 618-537-4504, Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mascoutah

Leu Civic Center, Inc., 213 N. Market, 618-566-2175, Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday - Open for events only.

O’Fallon

O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza, 618-632-3783, Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

O’Fallon Illinois Police Department, 285 N. Seven Hills Road, 618-624-4545, Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City of O’Fallon in Illinois, 285 N. Seven Hills Road, 618-624-4500, Monday-Friday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sparta

TCP Sparta Public Library, 211 W. Broadway St., 618-443-5014, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday 12 to 7 p.m., Wednesday and Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Troy

Tri Township Public Library, 209 S. Main St., 618-667-2133, Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Waterloo

Monroe County Health Department, 901 Illinois Ave., 618-939-3871, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Carlinville

Carlinville Senior Citizens Center, 213 N. East St., 217-854-3622, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

State of Illinois: Department of Human Services Macoupin County Family Community Resource Center, 201 McCausland St., 217-854-3145, Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed on federal and state holidays.

Palmyra

Silver Strands Senior Center,133 W. State St., 217-436-2497, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Centralia

State of Illinois: Department of Human Services Marion County Family Community Resource Center, 800 S. Locust St., 618-532-1966, Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed on federal and state holidays.