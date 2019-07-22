The Mississippi is finally below flood stage, but not before obliterating a record

Aerial view of Mississippi River flooding south of St. Louis Aerial views of the Mississippi river south of Cahokia, from Davis Street Ferry road in East Carondelet and south of Jefferson Barracks bridge. River levels are about 11 feet below historic 1993 levels. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Aerial views of the Mississippi river south of Cahokia, from Davis Street Ferry road in East Carondelet and south of Jefferson Barracks bridge. River levels are about 11 feet below historic 1993 levels.

After 127 days of consecutive flooding, the Mississippi River at St. Louis fell below flood stage Saturday morning.

The Mississippi has been flooded since March 16, according to the St. Louis Branch of the National Weather Service, shattering the Great Flood of 1993’s record of 104 days.

That sustained flooding caused more than $33 million in damage to the metro-east , according to St. Clair, Madison and Monroe county emergency management agencies.

Those costs could rise. While the river is out of flood stage at St. Louis, several roads are still underwater and the river at Alton and Grafton are still in minor flood stage.

This year’s flooding was historical due to the longevity of the flooding and also the heights reached by the Mississippi, Illinois and Kaskaskia rivers. The high water mark for the Mississippi River at St. Louis, reached on Saturday, June 8, was 46.02 feet, the second-highest recorded crest.