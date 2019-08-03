Teenager riding his bike hit by car in Swansea

Here’s what to do when you hear a siren Whether it be a fire engine, a police officer or an ambulance, if its lights and sirens are on, here are the basics for yielding to emergency vehicles. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whether it be a fire engine, a police officer or an ambulance, if its lights and sirens are on, here are the basics for yielding to emergency vehicles.

A teenage boy was hit by a car Saturday afternoon when he was crossing the intersection of North Belt West and Fullerton Road in Swansea, according to police.

Swansea Police Sgt. Matt Blomberg said the teen was taken to Memorial Hospital from the scene and was later flown in an ARCH helicopter to the trauma center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. Blomberg said the teen was not wearing a helmet.

The names of the teen and the driver involved were not immediately released.

Illinois State Police District 11 was still investigating as of Saturday, according to Blomberg.

He said police were called to the serious accident around 2:50 p.m. Traffic was restricted at the intersection until about 6 p.m.

The Belleville Police Department and Swansea Fire Department responded to help manage the scene and direct traffic.